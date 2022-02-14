Richmond Community teacher remembers former student killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police arrested a Chesterfield man accused of killing another man in Richmond.

Jamal Malmberg, 30, of North Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with murder and the use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Malmberg was accused of the Friday, February 11, shooting of Mitchell Cobb, according to Richmond Police.

Cobb, 34, was found along the 3300 block of Bunche Place.

"Officers arrived and located Cobb outside of an apartment building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Cobb attended Richmond Community High School in the early 2000s.

"He was bright. He was a kid who was almost always smiling and pleasant," Richmond Community teacher Keith Wagner said. "Just a good kid."

