Missy Elliott sits near the top of Rolling Stone's greatest songs list

RICHMOND, Va. -- Add another honor to Portsmouth, Virginia native and music superstar Missy Elliott's list of accomplishments.

Elliott's 2001 hit 'Get Ur Freak On' was named one of the Top 10 songs of all-time by Rolling Stone.

The music publication recently updated its super popular and often debated Top 500 songs list.

The song was listed at #8, between 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac and 'Strawberry Fields Forever' by The Beatles.

"She didn’t obey any of the rules for female stars at the time. And her music didn’t obey rules either — nobody could duplicate the Missy-Tim mojo," Rolling Stone wrote. "Even after 20 years, it still sounds like the future."

Released in March 2001, 'Get Ur Freak On' peaked at #7 on the Billboard Top 100. In a 2010 update, Rolling Stone positioned Elliott's song at #466.

Elliott's 2000 hit song 'Work It' was ranked #56.

Other Virginians on the list include: