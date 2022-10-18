Portsmouth celebrates local legend Missy Elliott with street renaming, pep rally

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, was honored Monday with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”. The city will host a renaming ceremony and will present her with a key to the city.

While Monday's dedication ceremony was private for Missy Elliott, her family and city leaders, the pep rally, also held on Monday, was open to the public.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover recently talked about a conversation he had with Elliott's mother.

“She told me how Missy came to her as a child and she came to me and said, “Mom, I have a dream. I want to be a superstar.’ And like parents do, she said, “Yeah, baby, that’s a great dream. I’m sure you’ll do it.’ And low and behold, she did it,” Mayor Glover said.

While Manor High School is Missy Elliott's alma mater, all three Portsmouth high school bands performed during the pep rally. Bands from local HBCUs, including Hampton University, ECSU and Virginia State University, also performed during Monday's festivities.

Students who played on Monday said that Missy Elliott serves as a role model.

"I’m very excited for it because people like Missy Elliott and Pharrell, they all come from this area and seeing them do big things really inspires us. Especially me, because I’m from Norfolk. It inspires us to do more and get ahead," Jaylin Jackson, an NSU marching band drum major.

The principal of Manor High says the same thing, that Missy Elliott inspires his students every day.

The Grammy-winning artist also donated over $50,000 to Manor High School. The money paid for spirit gear, allowed students to compete in competitions, and funded signs for seniors during the pandemic.