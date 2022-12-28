Watch Now
Crews searching for missing 70-year-old woman along James River

Posted at 5:15 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 17:15:50-05

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Crews searched along the James River Wednesday at Tucker Park for a 70-year-old Powhatan woman who was reported missing yesterday.

According to the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office, Malana Patricia Weaver was seen leaving her home on Monday. Her vehicle was found at Tucker Park on Tuesday.

Deputies said witnesses reported seeing Weaver walking along the James River on Tuesday.

Crime Insider sources said crews have been searching the area for hours with boats and a helicopter.

Weaver requires daily medication which she did not take with her, deputies said. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.

Malana Patricia Weaver

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

