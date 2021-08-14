Watch
79-year-old woman missing in Northumberland County found, deputies say

Posted at 6:38 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 19:24:33-04

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a 79-year-old woman with dementia that was last seen Saturday in Northumberland County has been found.

The woman, whose name was not released, is from Bluff Point area of the county and was last seen around noon Saturday, deputies with the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post around 4:15 p.m.

Officials posted around 7 p.m. that she had been found.

No additional details surrounding her disappearance were available at last check.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

