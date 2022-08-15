Watch Now
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Arizona

NORFOLK, Va. — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Norfolk, Virginia nearly two weeks ago was safely located in Tolleson, Arizona.

"We are so happy that she is safe and coming home! Thank you for all of your help," said Kadence Morrell's stepfather.

Morrell was last seen on Aug. 3. FBI Norfolk was assisting Norfolk Police in the search for the previously missing child.

News 3 previously spoke with members of the family and community members to help extend the search for Morrell.

Before she was found, the Black and Missing Foundation urged for national attention.

Natalie Wilson, a co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation believed the FBI's involvement sent a message that the case was serious and Morrell's life could have been in danger.

