Alert issued for missing Virginia Tech student Johnny Roop

Posted at 12:39 PM, Feb 19, 2024
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia Tech student Johnny Roop is missing and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has asked for help in locating the 20-year-old man.

"Roop was last seen at his apartment complex on Canyon Ridge Road in the Merrimac area of Montgomery County, Virginia, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024," a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office spokesperson shared. "His phone pinged near the New River Valley Mall at 4:26 p.m. later that same day. Johnny was traveling to his parent's home in Abingdon, Virginia, to take an online exam by 5 p.m. but never showed up."

Roop was last seen driving a black 2018 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plate number: TXW6643. The car has a Virginia Tech flag sticker on the back window.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 540-382-4343.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

