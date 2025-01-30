Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

CODI Alert issued for missing Virginia 16-year-old

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 30, 2025
Posted

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A CODI Alert has been issued for Jaden Michael Bundy, 16, of Northumberland County.

Jaden was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday on Northumberland Highway near RW Sports Shop and was possibly hitch hiking, according to the Virginia State Police.

Jaden has brown hair in short dreadlocks and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing black pants, a gray hoodie with black font.

Jaden's disappearance "poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," state police said Thursday evening.

Anyone with more information should contact the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office at 804-580-5221.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone