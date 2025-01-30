CODI Alert issued for missing Virginia 16-year-old

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — A CODI Alert has been issued for Jaden Michael Bundy, 16, of Northumberland County.

Jaden was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday on Northumberland Highway near RW Sports Shop and was possibly hitch hiking, according to the Virginia State Police.

Jaden has brown hair in short dreadlocks and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing black pants, a gray hoodie with black font.

Jaden's disappearance "poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," state police said Thursday evening.

Anyone with more information should contact the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office at 804-580-5221.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube