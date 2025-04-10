Sussex County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 75-year-old man

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — The Sussex County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing man.

Charles Winston Barnes, 75, was last seen Tuesday in Sussex County. Investigators believe he may have been heading toward the Tri Cities area.

Barnes is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He was last seen driving a white and gold 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck with an extended cab and Virginia plate TEL 6867.

WTVR

The sheriff's office said Barnes may be confused.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sussex County Sheriff's Department or local police department.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

