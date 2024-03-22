Watch Now
Louisa County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Louisa County Sheriff
Posted at 8:15 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 20:16:32-04

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Shon Rollins was last seen near Summers Landing and Tisdale in Louisa at 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Shon has brown eyes, brown hair, and is 5 feet tall and 200 pounds.

Shon was last seen wearing a multi-colored sweatshirt and a Paw Patrol backpack. He has a scar above his right eye and is believed to have been wearing a gold necklace with a black cross.

If you have any information on Shon's location, police ask you to call the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at 540-967-1234.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

