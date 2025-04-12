Have you seen him? Senior Alert issued for missing Richmond man

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Richmond man.

Russell Lee Terry, 75, was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday walking along 19th Street in the city.

Police said Terry has a cognitive impairment.

Terry is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He could be wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, black shoes and a winter cap.

Anyone with information should call the Richmond City Police Department at 804-646-5125.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

