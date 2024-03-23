Henrico Police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

Rayquan Tariq Andrews-Sherriod was last seen at 8:45 p.m. Friday near the 300 block of Airport Place in Henrico.

Rayquan is a Black male with black hair in locs, brown eyes, 4-foot-8-inches, and 105 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, possibly with Spiderman on it, a black and white hat, and black Crocs.

If you have information on Rayquan's location, you are asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!