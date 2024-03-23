Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico Police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

imani thumbnails.png
WTVR
imani thumbnails.png
Posted at 12:10 AM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 00:23:05-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

Rayquan Tariq Andrews-Sherriod was last seen at 8:45 p.m. Friday near the 300 block of Airport Place in Henrico.

Rayquan is a Black male with black hair in locs, brown eyes, 4-foot-8-inches, and 105 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, possibly with Spiderman on it, a black and white hat, and black Crocs.

If you have information on Rayquan's location, you are asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone