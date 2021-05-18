Missing Powhatan boy Lucas Johnson found safe in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. -- 14-year-old Lucas Johnson has been found safe in Henrico County, according to officials.

Johnson was found on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. He was declared missing by officials on Sunday who said that he was last seen leaving his home in the 3000 block of Fighting Creek Drive on foot on Wednesday, May 12.

The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office thanked the Henrico County Police Division for their assistance in the case.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

