Families 'need to have some kind of closure' in these Richmond missing persons cold cases

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond are asking for the public’s help generating new leads in three different missing persons cold cases.

Joseph Slaughter has been missing since June 1, 2005, William Adkins has been missing since August 2012 and Melanie Davis, a registered nurse at VCU, was last seen by her family in August 2016.

Davis’ family said she had no reason to vanish. Nearly five years after her disappearance, they remain desperate for answers.

"I miss her. I want her back,” Melanie’s sister, Clarice Davis said. “If that’s not possible, then we need to have some kind of closure in our lives. Because our lives are still up in the air.”

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“The public's help is a force multiplier for us because you see things, you hear things and you know things that we do not,” Smith said. “We just ask that you give us a call so that we can bring relief and understanding and bring our loved ones home.”

Anyone with information about the disappearances of Slaughter, Adkins or Davis is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

