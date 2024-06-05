Hanover Sheriff searching for missing man last seen on Christmas Eve

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing man last seen by his family on Christmas Eve.

Paul Stuart Fox was last seen on December 24, 2023 in Mechanicsville, and reported missing on June 3, 2024. His family says no one has had contact with him since March 1, 2024.

When Fox last saw his family, they say he mentioned going to Louisiana or Mexico for a job.

Fox is a white man with red hair, blue eyes, 5-foot-8-inches tall, and 160 pounds. He has a Tree of Life tattoo on his right shoulder with the initials "TRF" and "MEF" written on the trunk.

Fox's family also believes that his health may be declining.

He is known to drive a gray 2012 Honda Civic with the Virginia tag, TXE-5294.

Police ask if you have any information on Fox's whereabouts to contact Investigator T. Wayne at 804-650-1032 or at fawayne@hanovercounty.gov or contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

