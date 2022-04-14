Missing Nottoway woman might be headed towards beach

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing woman from Nottoway County.

Mina Adele Ison is 73 years old and five-foot-six. State Police said she was last seen on Thursday in the area of West Courthouse Road in Crewe.

There is no clothing description at this time. She is possibly driving a gray 2014 Mazda CX-9 displaying Virginia plates: "UJH6760."

State Police said she may be heading towards Virginia Beach or the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The missing woman suffers from a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency, according to State Police.

Contact the Nottoway Sheriff's Office with any information regarding her whereabouts at (434) 645-9044.