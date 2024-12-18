Watch Now
Northumberland County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

Lorah-Beth Hugun Albang, 30, was last seen just after midnight Tuesday in the Reedville area.

The sheriff's office said she was last seen walking and wearing a blue Exxon collared shirt with a name tag that said "Amy."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 804-580-5221.

