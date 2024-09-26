Watch Now
Police: Missing Henrico teenager is in danger, last seen leaving home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager who they say is in danger.

Police say Mutusim Elnour was last seen leaving his home in the Ashbury subdivision in Henrico on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Mutusim was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans when he was last seen.

If you have seen Mutusim, or know his location, police ask you to call 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

