Missing teen's car found in Central Virginia; girl believed to be in metro Richmond

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies are urging the public to be on the lookout for a missing 17-year-old girl from Missouri who is believed to be in Central Virginia.

Deputies were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle on Washington Highway in Doswell on Tuesday, Dec. 14, according to Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

That is where deputies found a car linked with Tru Sherman, a teen reported missing from Stone County, Missouri.

Officials said Sherman is believed to be in the metro Richmond area.

The teen is with her boyfriend, Mark Edwin Gary, according to detectives with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tru Sherman is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!