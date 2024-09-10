Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico police searching for missing teenage girl

imani thumbnails.png
WTVR
imani thumbnails.png
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl.

Karleigh Marie Hudson was last seen at 3:30 on the morning of September 4 getting into a black sedan.
She was reported missing to police nearly 30 minutes after she was last seen.

Karleigh is a white female, with brown hair, and gray eyes. She is 5-foot-5-inches and 110 pounds. She has a tattoo on her left arm.

If you have any information on Karleigh's whereabouts, police ask you to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the “P3Tips” app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone