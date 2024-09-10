Henrico police searching for missing teenage girl

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl.

Karleigh Marie Hudson was last seen at 3:30 on the morning of September 4 getting into a black sedan.

She was reported missing to police nearly 30 minutes after she was last seen.

Karleigh is a white female, with brown hair, and gray eyes. She is 5-foot-5-inches and 110 pounds. She has a tattoo on her left arm.

If you have any information on Karleigh's whereabouts, police ask you to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the “P3Tips” app.

