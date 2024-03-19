Watch the moment we learned missing 11-year-old girl Isabelle Pittera was found alive in Chesterfield woods

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Isabelle Pittera was found alive on Tuesday morning, more than 12 hours after she was reported missing on Monday.

She was found near Clarendon Park, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett and later confirmed by Chesterfield Police.

"She has been located. She is safe. She is a little bit cold and scratched up," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "She was located in a wooded area near Clarendon Park, which if you're familiar with Genito Road in the Clarendon neighborhood. If we were to go from her residence, it is basically directly south through the wooded area and power lines, which she ended up in."

Missing girl found in woods. Chesterfield Police provide details

Police said she was found by a member of the community.

"We need people to pay attention to some of the news alerts and the media releases that we give," he said. "The help is greatly appreciated. And at this point, that person probably needs a great thank you."

It's believed Pittera left her home along the 11400 block of Rockmont Court, not far from Providence Elementary School, at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The search for 11-year-old girl began Monday and continued Tuesday morning.

Police asked the community to "check sheds or outbuildings on their property and to check any cameras on their property."

"Isabelle has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson shared. "She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and plaid skirt."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.