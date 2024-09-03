Richmond police searching for missing man

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

27-year-old Hunter Blake Cook was last seen Friday at around 10:15 p.m. near 1600 Robin Hood Road in Richmond.

Cook is 6 feet tall, 155 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He has a small tattoo on his right cheek. Police believe he is on foot.

Virginia State Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you see Cook, please call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-4105.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.