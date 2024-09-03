Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond police searching for missing man

imani thumbnails.png
WTVR
imani thumbnails.png
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

27-year-old Hunter Blake Cook was last seen Friday at around 10:15 p.m. near 1600 Robin Hood Road in Richmond.

Cook is 6 feet tall, 155 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He has a small tattoo on his right cheek. Police believe he is on foot.

Virginia State Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you see Cook, please call the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-4105.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone