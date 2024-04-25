Henrico Police locate previously missing woman

UPDATE: Helen Chavis has been safely located and is with her family.

Previous story:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

77-year-old Helen Chavis, who has dementia, was last seen at 6:50 p.m. on the 500 block of Mango Court in Henrico.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and carrying a red purse.

Chavis has ties to the eastern part of Henrico and the Randolph area of Richmond.

If you have any information about Chavis' location, police ask you to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.

