Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico Police locate previously missing woman

imani thumbnails - 2024-04-24T214528.728.png
WTVR
imani thumbnails - 2024-04-24T214528.728.png
Posted at 9:46 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 22:01:16-04

UPDATE: Helen Chavis has been safely located and is with her family.

Previous story:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

77-year-old Helen Chavis, who has dementia, was last seen at 6:50 p.m. on the 500 block of Mango Court in Henrico.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and carrying a red purse.

Chavis has ties to the eastern part of Henrico and the Randolph area of Richmond.

If you have any information about Chavis' location, police ask you to call the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone