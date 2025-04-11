Missing 18-year-old Hanover woman last seen Thursday

HANOVER, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Madison Bryden Marcum was last seen in the 7100 block of Senn Way in Mechanicsville around noon on Thursday, April 10, according to officials.

Marcum is described as:



18-year-old

White female

5’8” tall

Weighing approximately 160 pounds

Red hair

Blue eyes

Believed to be wearing a black sweatshirt with a grey hood, black leggings, and black and white Converse shoes

Provided to WTVR Madison Bryden Marcum

Officials said there are concerns for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Investigator C. Elliott at (804) 401-0187 or cjelliott@hanovercounty.gov, or contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

