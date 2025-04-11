Missing 18-year-old Hanover woman last seen Thursday

HANOVER, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's office is looking for a missing 18-year-old woman.
Madison Bryden Marcum was last seen in the 7100 block of Senn Way in Mechanicsville around noon on Thursday, April 10, according to officials.
Marcum is described as:
- 18-year-old
- White female
- 5’8” tall
- Weighing approximately 160 pounds
- Red hair
- Blue eyes
- Believed to be wearing a black sweatshirt with a grey hood, black leggings, and black and white Converse shoes
Officials said there are concerns for her well-being.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Investigator C. Elliott at (804) 401-0187 or cjelliott@hanovercounty.gov, or contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
