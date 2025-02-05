Hanover County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teenage boy

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

A news release says Lucian Herndon was reported missing on Jan. 30. He was last seen at his home in the 10300 block of Charleston Road.

Lucian was last seen on Jan. 29, wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a black backpack which had his school Chromebook inside. He did not have a cell phone when he left home.

The sheriff's office says Lucian's backpack and Chromebook have been found since he went missing.

Lucian is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has short black/brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator C. Elliott at 804-401-0187 or cjelliott@hanovercounty.gov or call the HCSO at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

