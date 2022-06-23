Missing Chesterfield girl 'gone against her will'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo, 14, of Cliffside Drive in Chesterfield is missing.

She was last seen early this morning around midnight.

"Yaneth's mother went to check on her around 1 a.m., but she was not in the residence. Yaneth's parents have received communication from Yaneth that suggests that she is gone against her will," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "

She's about 5 feet tall and 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweater, and sandals.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.