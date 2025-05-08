Watch Now
Police searching for missing Henrico County man they say could be in the Tidewater area

Gerald Harvell
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police in Henrico County are searching for a missing man who they believe could be in the Tidewater area.

Gerald Anthony Harvell, 48, was last seen leaving his home in the 2700 block of Byron Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday, and according to police, was last heard from around 1 p.m. that day.

"It’s believed Mr. Harvell may have been traveling to the Tidewater area of Virginia," police said.

Harvell is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds and drives a 2024 gray Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or 911.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

