Richmond Police asking for help in locating missing man

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 46-year-old man.

Fredderick Riggins, who was reported missing by his family, was last seen on July 31 in the 900 block of West Ladies Mile Road.

Riggins is approximately 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Riggins' whereabouts or the circumstances of his disappearance is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at 804-646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!