Missing cousins found safe after sneaking out of home

UPDATE: Cousins Olivia Wachsmuth, 14, and Emma Wachsmuth, 12, were found safe Monday, one day after they walked out of Olivia's dad's home at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators.

The cousins were located about 10 minutes from home. They are being interviewed by investigators now. This is a developing story.

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. -- After nearly 40 hours, two Essex County cousins remain missing.

Olivia Wachsmuth, 14, and Emma Wachsmuth, 12, walked out of Olivia's dad's home at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to investigators.

“I just want them to know we just want them to come home," Olivia’s mother Monica Wachsmuth said. “We kind of just thought maybe they were sneaking out to hang out with a couple of their little friends that live local, but now we’re getting too long, the time frames gone out too long. The whole shorts thing really, really changed it for me."

Home security cameras showed the girls walking outside in shorts and hoodies.

They then walk behind the house.

Tracking dogs indicated the girls walked towards a country store.

About the same time, the cameras on the house picked up headlights in the direction of the store.

“They went out, in a hurry, in shorts, because they were going to meet someone that was picking them up," said Monica Wachsmuth.

Essex County Sheriff’s Office Emma and Olivia Wachsmuth

Olivia’s mom goes on to say the past year has been tough.

“She’s been of course quarantined and virtual schooling all year, so not much interaction," she said.

Sheriff Arnie Holmes has called for federal assistance.

“We do have the FBI also helping to try to locate these two juveniles," Sheriff Holmes said.

The sheriff has also asked for the public’s help.

“Don’t hesitate [to call]. Don’t worry about what the public might feel about you, just bring these two juveniles home safe," he said.

“Just call me, you know," Monica Wachsmuth added. "I’ll come to pick them up, anywhere, no questions, just call me."

Monica said the girls left with no money.

There are indications the pair may have ties to the City of Richmond and Chesterfield County.

