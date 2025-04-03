Have you seen him? Henrico police searching for missing, endangered man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico police are searching for a missing and endangered man.

William Russel Byrne, 76, was last seen walking in the area of Westwood Avenue and Tomlynn Street around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Byrne has been diagnosed with dementia and his family is concerned for his safety.

WTVR

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and is thing with light gray hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a beige overcoat and khaki pants.

"Henrico Police have utilized various resources to attempt to locate Mr. Byrne, and are now seeking the community’s assistance with safely reuniting Mr. Byrne with his family," police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Henrico police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

