Ashland police searching for missing woman

WTVR
Posted at 9:40 PM, Mar 25, 2024
ASHLAND, Va. -- The Ashland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 24-year-old woman.

Destiney Coleman was last seen at 1 a.m. on March 13 near the 500 block of Omni Court. She was reported missing to police on Monday.

Coleman is a white female, 5-feet-3-inches, 165 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair.

She has tattoos of an infinity sign and Chinese letters on her back.

Police say no foul play is suspected in Coleman's whereabouts.

If you have any information on her location, Ashland police ask you to call their department at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

