Chesterfield County police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Della MacDonald, 14, was last seen at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Saturday. Police said she has not contacted her family since that day.

Della is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She is considered a runaway, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

