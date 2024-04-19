Chesterfield police searching for missing 17-year-old teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

17-year-old Conner Fukushima is believed to have last left his home on the 1500 block of Mangrove Bay Terrace at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Conner is a Hispanic male, 5-feet-2-inches, and approximately 88 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black cargo shorts. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Conner has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

If you have any information on Conner's whereabouts, police ask you to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

