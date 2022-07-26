Watch Now
Child found safe after police issued alert for missing child with autism

Richmond news and weather update for Tuesday, July 26
Posted at 2:38 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 14:45:56-04

UPDATE: Bobby Marshall Curry was found safe Tuesday after Virginia State Police issued a missing person's alert for the child. Police were expected to provide additional details in a news conference.

ROANOKE, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a missing person's alert for a child with autism.

Bobby Marshall Curry, 13, was last seen on Tuesday, July 26 at about 12:30 a.m.

He was last seen on a camera along the 100 block of Cherry Hill Road and could be heading towards Henry County, according to police.

"He was last seen wearing a T-shirt (possible light green), green and black pajama pants, and multi-colored crocs," the missing person's alert read. "Bobby suffers from autism spectrum disorder and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency."

Bobby Marshall Curry.png
Bobby Marshall Curry

Curry was described as 4'6" tall and about 70 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-853-2411 or 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

