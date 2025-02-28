Watch Now
Police searching for missing Chesterfield woman who didn't come home from doctor's appointment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a missing woman.

Katherine Warren-Lewis, 58, is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 102 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Katherine Warren-Lewis

Police said Warren-Lewis was last heard from Thursday morning. She did not come home after a doctor's appointment.

She was last seen in her vehicle, a gray 2012 Hyundai Veloster, with Virginia plate that reads JUSTJAS.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

