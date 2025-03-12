Watch Now
Chesterfield County police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Neveah Varga
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police in Chesterfield County are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

A news release from police says Nevaeh Varga is believed to have run away from home.

Nevaeh is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen at home on Monday.

Police said she has not had any contact with family or friends since Monday.

Anyone with information on Nevaeh's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

