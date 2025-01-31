Chesterfield County police searching for missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police in Chesterfield County are looking for a missing man.

Jerome Hogan, 28, was last seen on Thursday in the area of Olde Coach and Sainsbury drives. This is near the area where Midlothian Turnpike meets Huguenot Road.

Hogan is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. Police say he has a mustache and a chin patch.

Hogan has brown eyes, short black hair and was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Hogan is asked not to approach him and either contact police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 app.

