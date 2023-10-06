Missing Charlotte County man possibly driving Chevrolet Silverado

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are now asking for the public's help in finding a missing senior that could be in danger.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for Harold Steven Willett. The 79 year old was last seen on Thursday October 5th on Green Rock Hills Lane in Charlotte County.

"The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety," reported State Police in a release.

The senior was seen wearing a 'redish brown' checkered shirt and blue jeans. And he could be driving a gray 2017 Chevrolet Siverado with Virginia plates: VWT-2863.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!