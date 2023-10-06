Watch Now
Missing Charlotte County man possibly driving Chevrolet Silverado

WTVR
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are now asking for the public's help in finding a missing senior that could be in danger.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for Harold Steven Willett. The 79 year old was last seen on Thursday October 5th on Green Rock Hills Lane in Charlotte County.

"The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety," reported State Police in a release.

The senior was seen wearing a 'redish brown' checkered shirt and blue jeans. And he could be driving a gray 2017 Chevrolet Siverado with Virginia plates: VWT-2863.

