Police searching for missing 83-year-old Caroline County man

Harry Popp
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a missing Caroline County man.

According to a news release from the Virginia State Police, Harry Franklin Popp, 83, could be traveling in the Virginia Beach or Hampton Roads area.

Harry Popp

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

A clothing description was not available, but police said he could be driving a white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu with Virginia plate TDY-9580.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at 804-663-5400 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

