Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Missing Virginia man Buddy Barnes found dead in wooded area, family confirms to CBS 6

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 11, 2025
Posted

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A man reported missing out of Sussex County has been found dead.

Late Friday afternoon, family members of 75-year-old Charles "Buddy" Barnes told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that his body was found in a wooded area just off Route 40.

Charles "Buddy" Barnes Missing

The family said it appears that Barnes drove his pickup truck down a dirt road, where it got stuck.

According to the family, it appears Barnes tried to walk out of the woods but fell and died.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the Sussex County Sheriff's Office was waiting on the medical examiner's office to arrive.

Our thoughts are with the Barnes family and Buddy's friends.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have tributes or memories of Buddy to share to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone