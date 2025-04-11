Missing Virginia man Buddy Barnes found dead in wooded area, family confirms to CBS 6

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — A man reported missing out of Sussex County has been found dead.

Late Friday afternoon, family members of 75-year-old Charles "Buddy" Barnes told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that his body was found in a wooded area just off Route 40.

WTVR

The family said it appears that Barnes drove his pickup truck down a dirt road, where it got stuck.

According to the family, it appears Barnes tried to walk out of the woods but fell and died.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, the Sussex County Sheriff's Office was waiting on the medical examiner's office to arrive.

Our thoughts are with the Barnes family and Buddy's friends.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have tributes or memories of Buddy to share to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube