Body of missing boater recovered from Pamunkey River

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The body of a missing boater was recovered from the Pamunkey River in New Kent County on Friday.

A news release says the body of Thomas L. Pitts III, 34, of Mechanicsville, was found by Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) officers at 4:15 p.m.

The search for Pitts began on Thursday morning, when DWR received a report of a jon boat going in circles without an operator.

The New Kent County Sheriff's Office said the boat was found in the area of Rockahock Bar Road. According to DWR, Pitts' truck was found at Williams Landing.

"After speaking with Mr. Pitts’ family, it was noted that he went out on the water early Thursday morning fishing for catfish," the DWR said in the news release. "The search continued until nightfall on Thursday, resumed at 7 a.m. Friday morning, and Mr. Pitts was located just west of Whitehouse Creek early Friday evening."

The news release says Pitts was wearing an inflatable life jacket, but it was not deployed. It's not clear if the life jacket malfunctioned or was not manually inflated.

"At this time, the investigation does not suggest any foul play contributed to this incident," DWR said.

Pitts' body has been taken to the medical examiner's office in Richmond to determine his cause of death.

