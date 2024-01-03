Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield police searching for man missing since January 1

imani thumbnails (86).png
Chesterfield County Police Department
imani thumbnails (86).png
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 16:46:30-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing since January 1.

40-year-old Benjamin G. Brooks was last seen Monday afternoon after leaving his home on the 2300 block of Golden Garden Circle in Chester.

Brooks is a white man, 5-foot-6-inches tall, and around 220 pounds. He has tattoos across most of his back, chest, and arms.

He has brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket, blue jeans, brown beats, and a green hat.

If you have information on Brooks' location, Chesterfield police ask you to contact them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone