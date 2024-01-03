Chesterfield police searching for man missing since January 1

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who has been missing since January 1.

40-year-old Benjamin G. Brooks was last seen Monday afternoon after leaving his home on the 2300 block of Golden Garden Circle in Chester.

Brooks is a white man, 5-foot-6-inches tall, and around 220 pounds. He has tattoos across most of his back, chest, and arms.

He has brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket, blue jeans, brown beats, and a green hat.

If you have information on Brooks' location, Chesterfield police ask you to contact them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

