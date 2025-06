RICHMOND, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Arieta Robinson, 35, was last seen on June 22, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the RPD Youth and Family Crimes Unit at 804-646-6764.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

