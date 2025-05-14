Have you seen her? Hanover County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

According to the sheriff's office, Alice Overton, 77, left her home in the 13400 block of Blanton Road in Ashland at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. She never arrived at her destination and was reported missing.



She is believed to be driving a gold 2013 Toyota Avalon with Virginia plates reading "GINGA."

WTVR

Overton is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

"According to family, Overton has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. For this reason, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Overton," a news release reads.

The sheriff's office said investigators have reason to believe she may have traveled to the Petersburg area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

