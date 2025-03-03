Police searching for missing Ashland woman

ASHLAND, Va. — The Ashland Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in helping locate a 34-year-old female, Allie Craig, formally known as Alexandra Craig.

Craig was reported missing around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, March 3. Craig was last seen in Ashland on Sunday, March 2, however, the last contact with her family was Friday, February 28.

The department shared that no foul play is suspected at this point, but they are concerned for her well-being "due to some statements made."

Allie Craig's physical description



White female

5 feet 6 inches tall

Weighs 93 lbs.

Blue eyes, brown hair, and prominent lips

Craig has a tattoo on her neck, right cheek, and hands.

WTVR Allie Craig

Anyone with information regarding Craig’s location should call the Ashland Police Department at (804) 365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

