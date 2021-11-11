Missing 16-year-old Powhatan girl in need of medication, mother says

POWHATAN, Va. -- The Powhatan Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl whose mother said she is in need of her medication.

Joni Bradley is described as having dark purple bangs and is 5-foot-1 and around 118 pounds.

Her mother says the teen ran away on Tuesday from the Powhatan Courthouse. She said that Joni is on medication for her mental health and can have severe withdrawal symptoms.

She said that Joni may be in Amelia or headed that way.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

