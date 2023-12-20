Miracle of Christmas show returns after devastating fire at Metro Richmond Zoo

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Miracle of Christmas show returns to the Metro Richmond Zoo in Chesterfield County months after a June fire damages devastating fire.

"The losses that we took... oh my goodness, all our Miracle of Christmas stuff," zoo director Jim Andelin said. "Our stage, the props, the backdrops, all our lights. To be honest, that was almost the most discouraging part because this is an event that we so look forward to providing for the public."

Zoo staff worked quickly to rebuild the lost props and replace the lights with even better equipment.

Andelin said the staff and volunteers are thrilled to welcome as many as 9,000 people for nine shows over the next three days.

"It's been exciting to be able to do this pageant and let people come and feel the spirit of the true meaning of Christmas, not the commercialization but just the sacred nature of the birth of Christ which is why we have Christmas in the first place," Andelin said.

This year's show has nine new cast members.

"We have four baby lambs and I think five baby goats," Andelin said. "The cast will bring out some of the babies to let the public pet them and take pictures after each show."

The Miracle of Christmas show is free and open to the public.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.