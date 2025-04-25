Watch Now
Mink Cocktail Lounge is preparing to open in Carytown

Richmond BizSense
The new cocktail bar is planned to open above Bangles and Beads in Carytown.
RICHMOND, Va. -- After five years sitting dormant, the former Xtra’s Cafe space in Carytown has been snapped up. Mink Cocktail Lounge is preparing to open in 3322 W. Cary St., a second-floor spot above Bangles and Beads that has been vacant since Xtra’s closure in 2019.

Leading Mink is Jay Day, a Richmond native who said this is his first time opening a restaurant after working in the real estate and trucking industries. He said Mink is inspired by the cocktail bars he’s been to in larger cities.

