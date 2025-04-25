Mink Cocktail Lounge is preparing to open in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. -- After five years sitting dormant, the former Xtra’s Cafe space in Carytown has been snapped up. Mink Cocktail Lounge is preparing to open in 3322 W. Cary St., a second-floor spot above Bangles and Beads that has been vacant since Xtra’s closure in 2019.

Leading Mink is Jay Day, a Richmond native who said this is his first time opening a restaurant after working in the real estate and trucking industries. He said Mink is inspired by the cocktail bars he’s been to in larger cities.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.