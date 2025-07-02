Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver critically injured after minivan crosses median, rolls multiple times on Route 17

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, July 2, 2025
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — A driver was critically injured in a rollover wreck that closed part of Route 17 in rural Middlesex County on Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 11:25 a.m. along northbound Route 17 at Canoe House Road. That is about a mile away from Union Shiloh Baptist Church.

Anaya said the minivan was headed south on Route 17 when it ran off the road, through the median and then hit an embankment and culvert. The vehicle then rolled over several times before landing in the northbound lanes of Route 17.

The driver, who troopers said was in critical condition, was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester.

No additional details were available at last check.

Middlesex County, part of Virginia's Middle Peninsula and home to Deltaville, is roughly 60 miles and a 1-hour drive from Richmond along Interstate 64 and then Route 33.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

