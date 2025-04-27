Mini firefighter meets heroes after Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A young boy dressed in full firefighter gear arrived at the scene ready to help with the emergency on Saturday morning.

The child, equipped with his own firefighting outfit, waited patiently until the dangerous situation was under control, according to officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Once the fire was extinguished and crews began cleaning up, Firefighter Nathan Verlander took time to meet with the enthusiastic future recruit.

Verlander shared some firefighting techniques with the boy and even allowed him to try on his professional gear.

"Judging by the smile on his face, this is a memory he won’t soon forget," fire officials wrote.



The fire, which gutted a home on Longtown Drive early Saturday morning, was brought under control in less than 40 minutes.

The house was deemed a total loss and heat from the fire damaged two neighboring homes' siding.

No injuries were reported, but two residents were displaced because of the fire.

Investigators with the Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was electrical in nature and ruled it accidental.



